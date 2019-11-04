e-paper
Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Furious over govt action, farmers burn stubble outside DC office

Farmers under the banner of BKU (Ekta - Sidhupur) burnt stubble at the DAC gate blaming the Centre and state government for the disastrous state of affairs

chandigarh Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Enraged over punitive action including fines, registering of FIRs and making red entries in revenue records against farmers for setting afire paddy residue, farmers burnt stubble as a mark of protest outside the district administrative complex (DAC) here on Monday.

Farmers under the banner of BKU (Ekta - Sidhupur) burnt stubble at the DAC gate blaming the Centre and state government for the disastrous state of affairs. They said farmers have no option due to the cost involved in managing the stubble without burning it.

District president of union, Baldev Singh Sandoha said farmers have been demanding that the government provide Rs 300 per quintal bonus on paddy, or free machinery to manage the stubble.

He said that instead of looking into the cause of the problem, the state government had resorted to imposing fines, registering cases and making a red entry in revenue records against farmers.

He said the union will protest outside every police station where cases are being registered against farmers, and also demanded ing that fines imposed and red entries made should be revoked.

Protesters have threatened to intensify the stir in coming days on this issue.

