Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
GADVASU to admit students in vet courses through NEET-2020

The NTA has already announced the NEET notice on its website, the registration for which is open till December 31

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Admissions to bachelor of veterinary science and animal husbandry (BVSc AH) course at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) for the 2020-21 academic session will done on the basis of marks obtained in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET UG-2020) to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3 2020.

Candidates interested in admission to the College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul and Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar, are required to register themselves for NEET (UG)-2020, said GADVASU registrar Sushil Prabhakar.

The NTA has already announced the NEET notice on its website, the registration for which is open till December 31, he said.

The marks obtained by the candidates in NEET (UG)-2020 will be the criteria for admission in GADVASU veterinary colleges for Punjab candidates only. NRI candidates and those recommended by the Veterinary Council of India will be admitted as per the existing policy of the university, he added.

Candidates seeking admission in the BVSc and AH programs of GADVASU colleges will be required to apply additionally to the university for which application form and prospectus will be available after March 2020. Candidates who do not apply online to GADVASU will not be considered for admission even if they stand high in the merit of NEET (UG)-2020, the registrar said.

