Gangster shot dead in heart of Chandigarh was wanted in sexual harassment case

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 12:55 IST

Gurlal Brar, 26, an accomplice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a former state president of the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), who was shot dead outside a mall in Industrial Area Phase 1, Chandigarh, in the wee hours of Sunday was wanted in a sexual harassment case registered in the same area a fortnight ago.

Brar was gunned down in his Toyota Fortuner SUV outside Playboy Nightclub at City Emporium Mall.

Soon after, rival gangster Davinder Bambiha’s group took responsibility for the killing and announced on social media that it was done to avenge the murder of its member Lavi Deora.

The Bishnoi gang had killed Deora at a fair in Faridkot’s Kotkapura on July 15, 2017, in which Brar had reportedly played an active role.

Brar was booked for outraging the modesty and threatening a group of women outside another nightclub on September 27.

Police failed to arrest him though he had been moving freely in the area and the assailants were aware of his movement.

Besides Brar, his accomplice, Mohit, and another woman had been booked for misbehaving with the women outside Para nightclub in Industrial Area Phase 1.

A 30-year old woman from Panipat district had lodged a complaint with the police that she had been slapped and threatened along with her sister and friends.

The police said that Brar has previously been booked for scuffles in Punjab.