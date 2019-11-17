Gangster Yodha, 2 others acquitted in robbery case

chandigarh

The Chandigarh district court has acquitted gangster Yodha Singh and his two accomplices Lovepreet and Amrik Singh in a robbery case.

The case dates back to January 5, 2018. Complainant Raghuvinder Kumar, 39, who works as a technician at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and stays on the campus, said that he was on his way back home around 12:20am on his bike when three youths in a car stopped him at the Sector 14/15 roundabout.

Pointing a gun at him, the youths forcefully dragged him into the car and then robbed him of his wallet containing ₹10,000 and a mobile phone. After robbing him, the accused dropped him at some place following which he called the police.

Post investigation, the police arrested Yodha Singh, Lovepreet and Amrik Singh and registered a case against them under Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 392 (robbery), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.

During trial, defence counsel Vaneet Kumar said that the trio has been falsely implicated in the case.

The advocate highlighted difference in the statements of police and the complainant Kumar. He said that Kumar had stated that he never accompanied police for any recovery, however, police mentioned that the recovery was made in front of the complainant and he had also identified it.

It was argued that neither was any sketch of the alleged robbers prepared nor was any identification parade conducted by the police. He submitted that a false recovery was planted by the police, as Kumar had informed that his mobile had fallen somewhere but as the investigation agency showed recovery of the mobile, which was never snatched. Also, Kumar told the court that the police took his signatures on blank papers.

He also pointed out that the there is a difference in the timings of the incident. As per the complaint, he approached police two-three days after the incident, whereas as per the police, the complaint was given on the spot on January 5.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted them.