GNDU to plan architecture of Sultanpur Lodhi’s Pind Babe Nanak Da heritage village

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 11:27 IST

The Punjab government has asked Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, to draw architectural plans for Pind Babe Nanak Da heritage village in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala.

Pind Babe Nanak Da will be the replica of Rai-Bhoi-Di-Talwandi, the village where Guru Nanak was born, which is now in Pakistan.

Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Singh Cheema had raised the matter during a video conference with Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh. The CM was told that Punjab chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh had held a meeting regarding the project with the stakeholders.

Initially, the chief secretary was planning to loop in an international architect. However, the CM asked him to hire local architects: “An international architect will not know as much about Guru Nanak as our people,” the CM had said.

“I think that they (GNDU architects) are the best,” the CM said.

The state government’s group of ministers, which include Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi and OP Soni, have selected 70 acres of land behind Gurdwara Ber Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, as the site for the heritage village. Most of the land falls in Machi Zowa and Taraf Hazi villages. Officials said the land acquisition process was yet to begin.

MUDDY EXTERIOR, HIGH-TECH INTERIOR

A seven-member committee finalised the concept for Pind Babe Nanak Da heritage village. The exterior of the village will be built of mud in a simulacra of a 400-year-old village. The interior, however, will be studded with modern technology, depicting Guru Nanak’s life between 1469 and 1539.

Punjabi University head of Sri Guru Granth Sahib studies professor Sarbjinder Singh, who was a member of the committee, said, “The new village will have 13 ‘pattiyan’ (mohallas) like Rai-Bhoi-Di-Talwandi village had 13 pattiyan. Named after figures of Sikh history, they will meet at the sath (centre or commonplace), where Guru Nanak used to hold dialogue.”

Former MP Tarlochan Singh, a member of the concept committee, said the four phases of Guru Nanak’s life will be showcased.