Government constitutes committee to expedite recruitment process in J&K

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:25 IST

The J&K administration has constituted a committee to expedite the recruitment process for government vacancies and to ensure that principles of transparency, inclusiveness and speed are maintained during the process.

As per an official order issued here on Thursday evening, sanction has been accorded to constitution of this committee.

Navin K Choudhary, principal secretary, horticulture department, will be its chairman and nodal officer. Saurabh Bhagat, commissioner secretary, labour and employment department; Farooq Ahmad Lone, secretary, general administration department; and Achal Sethi, secretary, department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs will be other officers of the committee.

The terms of reference of the committee shall be­‑‑ to identify the vacancies that need to be filled on an immediate basis with priority to Class-IV vacancies; finalising the procedure to be followed for recruitment so that the principles of transparency and inclusiveness are maintained and the process of recruitment is concluded speedily; to ensure that necessary sanctions/approvals are obtained, rules notified (wherever required) for enabling Services Selection Board to commence the recruitment process immediately and removing hitches in the recruitment process, if any.

The chairman shall be responsible for the tasks assigned to the committee and shall be assisted by the other officers.

The committee shall meet frequently and interact with administrative secretaries to ensure that the indent (s) for recruitment(s) is forwarded to the Service Selection Board by 22nd May, 2020.