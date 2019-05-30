Government to enforce fire safety norms across Haryana

Haryana government has decided to inspect all schools, colleges, hospitals, hotels, auditoriums, coaching centres, cinema halls, hostels and multi-storey complexes within a month to ascertain if fire safety norms are being followed or not.

Urban local bodies minister Kavita Jain, who presided over a meeting on fire safety measures across the state on Thursday, said a master fire control room will also be set up at Panchkula in the directorate of fire services.

The minister said inspection would be carried out in three phases. The municipal corporations would be inspected in first phase, municipal committees in the second phase and municipalities in the third phase.

Jain said all coaching centres being run in the state would be inspected. A documentary will also be prepared for generating awareness among people about fire safety measures.

First Published: May 30, 2019 00:51 IST