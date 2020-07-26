e-paper
Govt schools in Chandigarh to start pre-nursery to Class 8 admissions from July 31

Students will have to apply online and submit their applications by August 14.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:01 IST
Only those candidates who are presently not studying in any of these government schools will be eligible to apply for admission.
The UT education department has announced that admissions for pre-nursery to Class 8 will start in government schools from July 31 onwards.

Students will have to apply online and submit their applications by August 14. Officials said details regarding the list of clusters, schools under each cluster and tentative vacant seats will be made available on the department website (www.chdeducation.gov.in) from July 27 onwards.

In accordance with the Right to Education (RTE) norms, the admission in government schools is done as per the neighbourhood concept (school nearest to the residence).

There are total 115 government schools in the city, including 40 senior secondary schools, 53 high schools, 13 middle schools, 8 primary schools and one nursery school.

Only those candidates who are presently not studying in any of these government schools will be eligible to apply for admission.

Meanwhile, admission for Class 11 is currently open and candidates can apply online till August 3.

