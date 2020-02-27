e-paper
Govt to consider a state-level censor board: Punjab CM

chandigarh Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday agreed to consider the setting up of a state-level censor board to check vulgar music and songs.

Amarinder gave this assurance to Gurpreet Singh, president, Institute of Sikh Studies, who made the suggestion in a letter to the chief minister.

“The CM wrote on February 24 that your suggestion for constitution of a state-level censor board is well taken. I am having the matter examined,” Gurpreet Singh said.

In a letter to the CM on February 18, the Institute of Sikh Studies president appreciated the ban imposed by the state government on playing vulgar music and songs glorifying drugs and violence in the state-run buses. “Along with issuing warnings and imposing heavy fines for playing such music in public transport, an FIR should also be registered against the driver, conductor and the owner,” he wrote.

