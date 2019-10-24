e-paper
Govt to demand second Sainik School in Punjab

Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has a military background and is keen to put efforts to motivate more youngsters to study here and serve the Indian army

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Thursday said he will send a proposal to the Central government asking them to open a new Sainik School in the state to encourage more youngsters to join the military. Speaking to media person on the sidelines of 58th annual function of Sainik School, Badal said chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has a military background and is keen to put efforts to motivate more youngsters to study here and serve the Indian army. “The state government will issue a grant of ₹3 crore in this financial year to the school and ₹3 crore will be issued in the next financial year,” Badal said. He also allotted ₹15 lakh for the school band.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:13 IST

