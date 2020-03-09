Govt to install large screens to publicise its programmes

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 21:33 IST

Three years after its formation, the Congress government in Punjab has decided to install large format display (LFD) systems across the state to publicise its policies and programmes among the masses.

To begin with, 100 locations, including suvidha kendras, sewa kendras and other state government buildings with heavy daily footfall, have been chosen for setting up such systems. These places would have two units of LFD systems each.

The LFD systems, according to officials, will display the achievements of the Capt Amarinder Singh government on completion of three years in office.

“These systems will play video clips showing the state government’s achievements and fulfillment of promises made to the people of the state. They will also make people aware about social issues such as steps to avoid spread of diseases, weather forecast, state-level events and much more,” director, public relations, Anandita Mitra told HT.

The video clips will highlight flagship schemes and programmes such as debt waiver, Tandarust Mission, seizure of drugs and spurious food items and crackdown on gangsters, which the Congress party had promised before 2017 assembly polls.

There are plans to install LFD systems at district headquarters, state-level offices of various departments in Mohali and Chandigarh, Virasat-e-Khalsa museum in Anandpur Sahib and the Science City in Kapurthala.

Notably, the previous Akali-BJP government in the state had hired 50-odd outdoor publicity vans from a Bhopal-based firm at a daily cost of about Rs 21,000 per van.

To speak about the achievements of the government, these vans were made operational from June 20, 2016, seven to eight months before the scheduled state polls in 2017.

Ahead of parliamentary polls last year, the Congress government launched a massive publicity campaign by installing hoardings and bill boards in all towns and villages of the state.

Officials said the state government has invited tenders to submit technical and financial bids for LFD systems by March 25. The work will include installation, testing, commissioning, operations and maintenance of LFD systems.

LFD systems comprise heavy-duty large-size screens with three to nine-ft width, which are commonly used at airports and other places of heavy footfall.

The tentative cost of each LFD unit is Rs one to two lakh, depending on its size and specifications. However, the total cost may go up as the state government wants operations and maintenance costs included.