Graft case: Court dismisses suspended SHO’s plea for CCTV footage

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 19:56 IST

The special CBI court has dismissed the application of suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur, seeking closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the Manimjara police station.

Kaur had filed the application praying that the investigating officer concerned be directed to preserve the CCTV footage of June 30 from 10am to 4pm and further provide it to her, as she will require it during the trial.

The CBI, in its reply, stated that the DVR of Manimajra police station does not contain the recording from 10am to 4pm of June 30.

KP Singh, public prosecutor for the investigating agency, pleaded that the application be dismissed.

The court observed: “The reply shows that the CBI team had reached the Manimanjra police station on June 30 at 1:15am for seizure of the DVR. In order to protect the DVR from any sort of tampering, it was powered off at 3:57am (as per DVR time) and all connected cables were removed by the CBI.”

The court observed that the reply mentions that the DVR does not have CCTV footage from 10am to 4pm as it was powered off after 3:57am. It was added that the said DVR is preserved and will be provided to the accused at the appropriate time. Following this, the court dismissed the application.

‘Kaur threatened to commit suicide’

In another application, wherein Kaur had sought interim bail to attend her son’s wedding, the court has adjourned the case till August 11.

She had filed a petition on August 6, seeking interim bail from August 13 to 15 for participating in and performing necessary rituals and ceremonies for her son’s wedding in Chandigarh.

Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh of the CBI, in his reply stated, “If the accused Jaswinder Kaur is granted interim bail at this stage, there is every likelihood that she may influence important witnesses. Furthermore, from the past conduct of accused Jaswinder Kaur, CBI has apprehension that in case she is granted interim bail, she may flee from the country.”

They further mentioned: “During CBI custody, the conduct of accused Jaswinder Kaur was non-coperative and she continuously threatened the IO and other CBI officials that she would commit suicide during custody period or after coming out on bail and that CBI officials would be responsible for it.”