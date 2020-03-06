e-paper
Gurugram school boy's murder: HC allows accused juvenile to appear in Class 12 exam

Gurugram school boy’s murder: HC allows accused juvenile to appear in Class 12 exam

chandigarh Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:09 IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday allowed the accused juvenile in the case of murder of a Class 2 student at a private school in Gurugram, to appear in Class 12 examination.

The juvenile had approached the high court seeking bail from March 10 to March 23 to appear in the exam. The minor is accused of murdering Class-2 student on September 8, 2017, at the school campus in Gurugram.

He had sought permission to appear in theoretical and practical examination of Class 12. The court was told the juvenile, who is lodged at Child Observation Home, Karnal, was registered with National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and his examination centre is in a Mewat school.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsel Sumeet Goel had told the court that there is an examination centre at Central Jail Karnal, too. Hence, the exam centre be changed from Mewat to Karnal jail. It is allowed as per the norms of the board, the court was told.

The bench of justice Arvind Sangwan has now directed superintendent, Child Observation Home, Karnal, to permit the juvenile to appear in exam at the centre within Karnal jail and directed NIOS to change the centre from Mewat to Karnal jail. His exams will start on March 11 and end on March 23.

