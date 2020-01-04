Governor nod to rename Manimajra Sector 13

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:57 IST

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Friday approved Sector 13 as the new name for Manimajra, while allowing renaming of other colonies and villages as sectors.

The approval came at a meeting of senior UT officials chaired by Badnore at the UT Secretariat.

Apart from Manimajra, Sarangpur Institutional Area will be renamed Sector 12 (West); Dhanas, including Milk Colony and Rehabilitation Colony, as Sector 14 (West); Maloya and Dadumajra as Sector 39 (West); and pocket number 8 below Vikas Marg as Sector 56 (West).

Industrial Area Phase 1 and 2 will be designated as Business and Industrial Park 1 and 2, respectively. A final notification from the UT administration in this regard is awaited before the renaming takes effect.

Under the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031, the reference area for planning constitutes 144 square kilometres, including 60 sectors in the sectoral grid as well as the peripheral areas around them.

French architect Le Corbusier’s Phase 1 plan was divided into a grid of 30 sectors with Capitol Complex as well as Civic Centre as its focal points, while the Phase 2 layout included Sectors 31 to 47.

Phase 1 consisted of 30 low-density sectors spread over 9,000 acres (Sectors 1 to 30) for 1.5 lakh people, whereas Phase 2 comprised 17 considerably high-density areas (Sectors 31 to 47) spread over an area of 6,000 acres for a population of 3.5 lakh.

Thereafter, nine more sectors were added (Sectors 48 to 56).

The administration had issued a public notice seeking objections and suggestions from residents regarding renaming several areas not covered under the sectoral grid. Residents were allowed to submit their suggestions/objections by December 16 to the UT chief architect office at Sector 9.

In response, the UT administration had received around 60 objections and suggestions.

“While the renaming of villages and colonies is a welcome move by the administration, naming Manimajra as Sector 13 is odd. It does not match with the original sequencing and numbering of sectors. Also, being named Sector 13 will deprive Manimajra of its historical character,” said Surinder Bahga, a city-based architect.

₹2.5 CRORE FOR INDIA INTERNATIONAL CENTRE

At the meeting, Badnore also approved a budget of ₹2.5 crore for the development of the Sardar Beant Singh India International Centre (IIC) on a 9-acre plot at the Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42. It will be modelled on the lines of the Delhi IIC, a meeting place for the city’s various cultural and intellectual offerings.

A decision to develop a world-class shooting range at the Police Range, Sector 25, was also taken. The plan to set up a similar shooting range at Sarangpur was shelved as the TBRL technical feasibility report, submitted in December last year, advised against it.

BICYCLE WEDNESDAYS FOR UT OFFICIALS

With the aim of promoting cycling in the city, all senior UT officials and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore will cycle to the UT Secretariat in Sector 9 every Wednesday, starting January 8. The municipal corporation had started a similar initiative for its employees in March 2018, which had met with tepid response.