Gym owner involved in Sector 33 case held for firing outside disco last year

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:14 IST

Police have arrested Sewak alias Guri, a Zirakpur resident, for his involvement in a case of firing outside Sector 26 disco Playground last year in November.

Sewak, who runs a gym in Zirakpur, was recently also arrested for providing a vehicle to a group of men reportedly with links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who opened fire at the Sector 33 bungalow of hotelier and businessman Rakesh Singla to target liquor baron Arvind Singla.

Sewak was produced in court and sent to four-day police remand for last year’s case. According to police he was one of two men who opened fire outside Playground after being denied entry.

Sector 22 resident Inderjit Singh, a bouncer and eyewitness to the incident, had said that at about 12.40 am two men walked up to him asking to be allowed into the disco. He said he told them that entry had closed and while he was closing the main door he heard gunfire and saw both men with weapons fleeing on a motorcycle.

Police found five to six bullet marks at the main gates of the disco.

Sewak’s remand was sought in this case as police wanted to recover the weapon he had used.