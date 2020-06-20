e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Harsimrat urges MEA to facilitate return of youth stuck in Malaysia

Harsimrat urges MEA to facilitate return of youth stuck in Malaysia

Families of the affected youth met Harsimrat at Badal village in Muktsar at the instance of Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leaders

chandigarh Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Hindustantimes
         

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday urged the external affairs minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue of repatriation of more than 350 Punjabi youths, who are languishing in Malaysia even after completion of their jail sentences for illegal stay, with the Malaysian government.

Families of the affected youth met Harsimrat at Badal village in Muktsar at the instance of Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leaders. The family members told the minister that their kin are currently detained in camps in Malaysia after completion of their prison sentences for illegal stay. The youth had been duped by travel agents who had taken them to Malaysia on the pretext of employment but they had to fend for themselves and in the process, they overstayed in Malaysia.

After listening to them, the Union minister called up the Indian high commissioner in Malaysia and asked him to help the youth in every possible way and ensure their safety and security.

She also requested the high commissioner to depute an officer from the embassy to visit the youth and facilitate their communication with their families in Punjab.

YAD president Parambans Romana said feedback states that some of the stranded youth did not have any funds to purchase a return ticket. “The YAD will bear the travel expenses of such youths,” he said in a statement issued by the office of the Union minister.

top news
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In