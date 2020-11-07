Haryana assembly session: 50% quota for women in panchayati raj institutions

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:10 IST

The state assembly on Friday passed the Haryana Panchayati Raj (second amendment) Bill to provide 50% reservation to women in panchayati raj institutions. It also provides 8% reservation to persons from backward class (A) for the post of sarpanches.

The amendment Bill also introduced a provision for recall of an elected sarpanch reflecting his accountability to the gram sabha. The intent of the provision is to enhance democratic accountability of those governing in panchayati raj institutions, the statement of objects and reasons said.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who introduced the amendment Bill, said seats will be reserved for women and men on the basis of even-odd numbers. Dushyant said these provisions will be applicable in future panchayati raj elections—zila parishad, block panchayat samiti and gram panchayats. He said each village will be given codes based on even-odd numbers.

Regarding the right to recall provision, Dushyant said villagers will now have the right to remove a non performing sarpanch before his or her tenure gets over. He said to remove a sarpanch, 33% of the voters of the village will have to submit a complaint of no confidence in writing to the concerned officer. This proposal will go to the block development and panchayat officer and CEO. After this, a meeting of gram sabha will be called for discussion. A secret ballot will be held immediately after this meeting and if 67% villagers vote against the sarpanch, he/she will be relieved of duties. A motion of no confidence can be evoked under this rule only after the sarpanch has completed one year in office.

Dushyant said if the two-third votes were not cast against the sarpanch, then the no confidence motion can only be evoked again after next one year.