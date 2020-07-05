e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana CM inaugurates 98 ‘vyayamshalas’ digitally

Haryana CM inaugurates 98 ‘vyayamshalas’ digitally

On Saturday, he had inaugurated 12 such gyms in Sonepat and with the Sunday’s inauguration, the number of such facilities in the state rose to 511

chandigarh Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurating 98 park- cum-vayamshalas across the state through video conferencing in Chandigarh on Sunday.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurating 98 park- cum-vayamshalas across the state through video conferencing in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday digitally inaugurated 98 newly built park-cum-vyayamshalas.

On Saturday, he had inaugurated 12 such gyms in Sonepat and with the Sunday’s inauguration, the number of such facilities in the state rose to 511 even as work on additional 300 parks is expected to be completed in next few months, an official spokesperson said.

Khattar said in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for promoting Ayush health and wellness centres, the state government is contemplating to set up such facilities with two to three rooms in all its park-cum-vyayamshalas.

Cooperation minister Banwari Lal and minister of state (MoS) for social justice and empowerment Om Prakash Yadav were present during the conference, while deputy CM Dushyant Chautala digitally joined the inauguration ceremony from Hisar and Union MoS for social justice and empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad.

One such park each has come up in Ambala, Gurugram, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Panipat and Rewari, 10 in Bhiwani, six each in Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Karnal and Mahendergarh, seven in Fatehabad, four in Hisar, nine in Jhajjar, 13 in Jind, two each in Palwal and Yamunanagar, eight in Rohtak and 12 in Sirsa.

top news
Amid Ladakh face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties with Beijing
Amid Ladakh face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties with Beijing
Karnataka sees 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, Bangalore accounts for 60% of patients
Karnataka sees 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, Bangalore accounts for 60% of patients
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump blames China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump blames China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Hours before marriage, woman killed by stalker inside beauty parlour in MP
Hours before marriage, woman killed by stalker inside beauty parlour in MP
Pink ice in Italy’s Alps sparks algae probe
Pink ice in Italy’s Alps sparks algae probe
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In