Home / Chandigarh / Haryana CM's flying squad raid: Private school found holding regular classes in Bhiwani village

Haryana CM’s flying squad raid: Private school found holding regular classes in Bhiwani village

Acting on an anonymous complaint, the squad raided the private school and found students of Classes 1 to 12 attending classes, most of them without face masks

chandigarh Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 19:42 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times/Haryana
The students were sitting close to each other in violation of social distancing norms.
The students were sitting close to each other in violation of social distancing norms. (HT Photo )
         

A team of the chief minister’s flying squad raided a private school in Bhiwani’s Badesra village that had been holding regular classes in violation of the Centre’s Covid guidelines on Friday.

Acting on an anonymous complaint, the squad raided the private school and found students of Classes 1 to 12 attending classes, most of them without face masks.

Sub-inspector (SI) Sunil Kumar, who is part of the flying squad, said, “As per guidelines, students from Classes 9 to 12 can visit the school with mandatory consent of their parents for short durations to clear doubts. However, the school was running regular classes and had not taken precautions against the virus. An FIR will be lodged against the school’s owner under the Disaster Management Act,” the SI said.

Bhiwani district education officer (DEO) Ajit Sheoran said, “Students were sitting close to each other without face masks. The parents, too, did not flag the matter. Had a student gotten infected who would be responsible. The school authorities, teachers and parents were all at fault.”

A teacher, requesting anonymity, said, “We started classes at the parents’ request as there are very few Covid cases in the area. Many parents said they will not pay the fee unless classes were resumed. Another reason for starting classes was that many students did not have access to a phone and could not attend online classes. Our school was raided but politicians who are brazenly flouting norms while taking out rallies in Baroda are not being censored.”

This week, Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal had indicated that the decision regarding re-opening of the primary and middle schools was likely to be taken in the first week of November.

