e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for Covid-19

Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for Covid-19

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2020 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Dushyant Chautala
Dushyant Chautala (HT file photo)
         

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright.

Chautala, a JJP leader, urged people who had met him during the past week to get themselves tested.

“My Covid-19 test report has returned positive. There are no symptoms like fever, but as the report is positive, I am self-isolating,” he said in a message on Twitter.

Earlier, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, some ministers, assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta and a few legislators and MPs from the state had also contracted the infection and later recovered.

top news
Bhima Koregaon Commission gets 7th extension; to submit report before Dec 31
Bhima Koregaon Commission gets 7th extension; to submit report before Dec 31
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One
At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One
Ex-IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Ex-IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Farm bill protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to address farmers in Haryana’s Pehowa
Farm bill protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to address farmers in Haryana’s Pehowa
MI vs RR Preview: Rajasthan Royals out to clip Mumbai Indians’ wings
MI vs RR Preview: Rajasthan Royals out to clip Mumbai Indians’ wings
2020 Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez
2020 Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In