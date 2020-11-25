e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana steps up vigil along border with Punjab to prevent entry of farmers

Haryana steps up vigil along border with Punjab to prevent entry of farmers

Rapid Action Force, police deployed to maintain law and order as state farmers gather at grain markets on eve of Delhi Chalo march against farm laws

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Water cannons being used to prevent farmers from carrying out the Delhi Chalo march to protest the Centre’s farm laws, in Ambala on Wednesday.
Water cannons being used to prevent farmers from carrying out the Delhi Chalo march to protest the Centre’s farm laws, in Ambala on Wednesday.(HT Photo )
         

Haryana on Wednesday sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state in response to the onward Delhi Chalo march against the Centre’s new farm laws that liberalise the agriculture sector.

Heavy police force and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed to maintain law and order after farmers of Haryana started gathering at different locations across the state to express solidarity.

Farmers affiliated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) from the northern Haryana districts of Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Kaithal, gathered outside the New Grain Market in Ambala Cantonment near Mohra village on National Highway 44. Police and a company of the RAF stood guard, while senior police officials tried to convince the farmers to call off the march to the national capital on Thursday.

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Haryana unit chief Gurnam Singh Charuni addressing farmers in Ambala on Wednesday.
Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Haryana unit chief Gurnam Singh Charuni addressing farmers in Ambala on Wednesday. ( HT Photo )

Instead, farm union leaders started a protest against the impounding of a tractor and the arrest of their activists. Addressing the crowd, BKU state chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The police have to release our activists and the vehicle. We will march towards Delhi, breaking the barricades.”

PROHIBITORY ORDERS IN JIND

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Jind to avoid any untoward incident, while police was deployed at the district’s Datta Singhwala village besides Brahamwala in Fatehabad’s Ratia, areas near Tohana and Jakhal and the Dabwali-Bathinda border in Sirsa district.

In Jind, the farmers said they have been making arrangements for food and fuel for Punjab farmers.

Rohtak inspector general of police (IG) Sandeep Khirwar said up to 1,500 police personnel have been deployed for security in Jhajjar district and more will be deployed at Bahadurgarh. “We have given strict orders to policemen to stop farmers’ entry into the district,” he added.

top news
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
Car seen crashing into gate of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office
Car seen crashing into gate of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office
Cyclone Nivar landfall near Puducherry after midnight, evacuation underway
Cyclone Nivar landfall near Puducherry after midnight, evacuation underway
Punjab imposes night curfew from Dec 1, doubles fine for violating norms
Punjab imposes night curfew from Dec 1, doubles fine for violating norms
Arvind Kejriwal asks experts to audit Covid-19 deaths in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal asks experts to audit Covid-19 deaths in Delhi
‘Losing a child means...’: British royal Meghan speaks about miscarriage
‘Losing a child means...’: British royal Meghan speaks about miscarriage
NDA likely to name BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha bypoll, LJP gets cold shoulder
NDA likely to name BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha bypoll, LJP gets cold shoulder
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In