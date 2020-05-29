e-paper
Haryana to randomly verify addresses of 5% train passengers

As per the standard operating procedure (SoP) issued by the Haryana government on Thursday, the railway authorities will communicate a list of passengers to the nodal officers in the district and superintendent of police (SP) four hours before a train leaves for Haryana

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Train passengers arriving in Haryana will have to undergo mandatory 14-day home quarantine, the state government said.

As per the standard operating procedure (SoP) issued by the Haryana government on Thursday, the railway authorities will communicate a list of passengers to the nodal officers in the district and superintendent of police (SP) four hours before a train leaves for Haryana. The Railways will also get an identity card collected or recorded against each passenger so as to facilitate random checks of addresses of passengers.

For every scheduled train, 5% percent passengers will be verified randomly for their addresses. However, this may be reduced in consultation with health department, the SoP stated. The district administration, in consultation with health department and district police, will supervise home quarantine of all passengers who arrive at a station.

Every passenger will be screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board. The Railways will also ensure that every passenger has downloaded Aarogya Setu app before boarding the train.

Government Railway Police (GRP) will be responsible for screening of all passengers arriving and departing from a railway station.

DIG (Railways) Ashwin Shenvi will supervise the operations on behalf of the GRP and SP, GRP, Smiti Chaudhary will assist him.

