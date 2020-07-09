e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana to reduce syllabus for Classes 9 to 12

Haryana to reduce syllabus for Classes 9 to 12

State education minister Kanwar Pal said the state government has made adequate arrangements to impart online education during the lockdown

chandigarh Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Board of School Education Haryana will reduce the syllabus of Classes 9 to 12 for the current academic session of 2020-2021, said state education minister Kanwar Pal.

“In order to reduce mental pressure on students, the state government has decided to curtail the syllabus for the academic session 2020-21 in schools affiliated with the Board of School Education Haryana following the pattern of CBSE,” the education minister said.

The minister said the state government has made adequate arrangements to impart online education during the lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Kanwar Pal said to reduce the syllabus, the state government has instructed the school education board to set up a committee by coordinating with SCERT, Gurugram, and put up the proposal within a week after exploring all possibilities in this regard.

He said that till now, the lessons that have been taught online to the students of Classes 9 to 12 should also be included in the syllabus in order to benefit the students.

top news
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In