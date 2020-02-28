Haryana: Uncertainty remains over private sector job quota

chandigarh

Feb 28, 2020

Uncertainty continues over the enactment of a legislation to provide 75% reservation in private sector jobs to Haryana candidates. With barely three working days left for the ongoing budget session to conclude, it is not clear whether a bill in this regard will be tabled in the assembly during this session.

Indications to this effect were evident during the question hour on Friday when deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who is spearheading the move, told the House that a proposal in this regard is under the consideration of the state government. Chautala gave a written reply in response to a query by Meham MLA Balraj Kundu.

Khattar appears non-committal

While the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the coalition partner of the BJP in the state, had made a commitment to provide 75% quota in private sector jobs to Haryana youth in its election manifesto, chief minister ML Khattar recently appeared non-committal on the prospect of enacting a law to provide such reservation. Though Khattar has been emphatic that the government will go ahead with the proposed quota in private sector jobs, sources close to him say that the proposed bill in this regard might be watered down to ensure there is no pressure on the industry.

The council of ministers had on January 31 deferred a proposal to approve the draft private sector quota bill and referred it to the law secretary for vetting following prolonged deliberations among the cabinet members.

The move to introduce reservation for local youth in private sector jobs is on the lines of the law enacted by YS Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh. The proposal though has the potential to upset the investors. In Andhra also, the move has been termed regressive,’’ officials said.

ONLY UNSKILLED MAY BENEFIT

On February 7, Khattar had made a reference to hiring unskilled workers by the industry while talking about the private job quota thus indicating that the proposed job quota could be only for unskilled workers.

“It will not be mandatory for the industry and enterprise to implement the quota. Also, if the industry is not able to get 75% workers from Haryana, they will be at liberty to hire from outside the state,’’ the CM had said.

The state government already has similar job quota provisions in place which were hardly enforced.

The BJP central high command also is not much convinced with the private sector quota move. BJP ministers have made statements in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, supporting affirmative action to make people employable instead of reservation.