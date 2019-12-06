HC for high-level panel on increasing flights at Chandigarh International Airport

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:10 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday directed Centre, Punjab and Haryana to constitute a high-level panel and convene a meeting at the earliest to increase the number of international flights from the Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali.

The direction was given during the resumed hearing of a 2015 petition on infrastructural deficiencies at the airport.

Earlier, Punjab had informed the court that in response to a letter on increasing flights from chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Union civil aviation minister HS Puri had said that only 18 destinations could have been allowed under the Open Sky Policy in India, and all destinations had been notified.

But to include the Chandigarh airport in the list, matter was still under consideration, the court was told.

Amicus curiae ML Sarin had pointed out that there were certain destinations on the list, such as Dharamshala, which were underutilised. Such destinations could be excluded and Chandigarh, which had more potential, could be added.

The list was notified even before Chandigarh became an international airport in 2015. Currently there are only two flights to Dubai (IndiGo) and Sharjah (Air India Express) from the city airport. Dubai flight is being discontinued temporarily from December 15.

Under the Open Sky Policy of the Government of India for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, 18 cities have been notified for operation of airlines in the country. If allowed on the list, Chandigarh will get connectivity to countries in the east under the Open Sky Policy and western countries under the reciprocal agreements.

ASKS FOR CAT-IIIB STATUS

Meanwhile, the high court has also asked the defence secretary to apprise it of the proposal to install CAT-IIIB facility at the airport, planned to be commissioned by December 2020. It allows flight operations even when runway visibility drops to 50m during winter.

The airport operator had pointed out that permission for installation of CAT-IIIB equipment was pending with the Union defence ministry, with the Chandigarh airport being a civic as well as defence airport.

The Union aviation ministry and airport operator have already cleared the proposal.

CAT-II facility was made functional in November. It which allows operations when visibility drops to 800m.

The defence secretary has also been asked to apprise the court of the status of construction of a parallel taxi track.

The high court bench also dismissed some pleas by residents, who had demanded that they be compensated even before the government carried out demolition within 100 metres of the airport. Some 100-odd structures are to be demolished within the 100 metres radius.