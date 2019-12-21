Punjab and Haryana HC gives chief architect 4 weeks to draw up parking plan

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 01:05 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday summoned UT chief architect Kapil Setia and asked him to submit the layout plan for the proposed multi-level underground parking lot opposite the high court museum within four weeks.

Miffed over the handling of matter by Setia, the bench of justice Jaswant Singh and justice Sant Parkash assembled for a few minutes before lunch and upon being apprised of the status of proposal, summoned Setia for a post-lunch session.

CENTRE NOD REQUIRED

Setia informed the court that the site where underground parking space for 3,000 cars is being proposed can be constructed only after necessary clearances from the Centre as it is within the eco-sensitive zone around the Sukhna Wild Life Sanctuary. Further, UT has given an undertaking to UNESCO through the ministry of culture, Government of India, that the area is part of the buffer zone of the World Heritage site. Hence, the nod of UNESCO World Heritage and Environmental Clearances body would also be needed. He had also apprised the court that in the Master Plan-2031, the site is earmarked as green belt.

However, the bench was of the view that if parking can’t be constructed, how can a Tourist Information Centre come up on the same site. It further observed that amendments can be made in the Master Plan and also questioned as to how a green belt could come under heritage status.

The bench also observed that he was directed on November 16 to submit the layout for parking but he violated the court order, which amounts to contempt of court.

The bench was of the view that the parking, if constructed, can be opened for general public and those coming to Rock Garden as well.

Now, Setia has been given four weeks to submit the layout plan for the project while deferring hearing for January 15.

The court was hearing a plea, seeking adequate space for parking and chambers for lawyers from the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) in the vicinity of high court complex. As per the Bar, at least 10,000 lawyers come to the HC daily and nearly 8,000 cars are brought by litigants and lawyers. But the HC has a parking space for only 800 cars.

The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) has approved the construction of parking but with the riders that it would be subject to necessary nod from Centre and UNESCO.