HC refuses to stay Panjab University’s decision on fee collection

Students were told to deposit advance payment of ₹51,000 and other charges by August 31.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
(HT File)
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday refused to stay the decision of Panjab University (PU) on collecting full fee for the upcoming semester at the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS).

The petition against the varsity’s move was filed by Nikhil Thamman, a fifth-year student of UILS.

“The notice has been issued for October 5. However, court refused to stay the impugned order,” university’s counsel Vijaypal said.

The petitioner had challenged the August 8 order of UILS wide which students were told to pay full fee for the August-December semester.

Students were told to deposit advance payment of Rs 51,000 and other charges by August 31. “This has been done even as fee deposited for the February-May semester was not utilised as after March 15, no classes were held,” the court was told, adding that the varsity be asked to adjust this fees towards the next semester.

FINAL EXAMS FROM SEPT 17

Chandigarh PU has decided to conduct the final exams of the last semester of various courses from September 17. “Students will download the question paper, fill up the answers and submit the scanned copy of the answer sheet,” sources said.

The decision was taken in a meeting of a panel constituted for conducting the exams under the chairmanship of PU vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar on Thursday.

