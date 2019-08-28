HC summons Punjab DGP over failure to check drug menace

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 01:05 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday summoned Punjab director general of police (DGP) on September 3 for failure to implement directions to dealing with drugs menace in the state.

The bench of justice Rajiv Sharma and justice Harinder Singh Sidhu was hearing a compliance petition to check implementation of the directives given by the high court six months back.

It was in January that high court had issued a slew of directions for eradicating the menace. The DGP was directed to revamp, restructure and strengthen the special task force and cops were ordered to be deployed in civvies around all educational institutions to nab drug suppliers.

The bench referred to the reports of a girl being tied up in chains by her mother in Amritsar and observed that mother would not have been compelled to take such a step if the de-addiction and rehabilitation centres were in place.

The situation could have been controlled by up to 70% by now had the orders been complied with, the bench observed.

Punjab additional director general of police (ADGP) Harpreet Sidhu apprised the court that an additional manpower of 1,000 was required for the special task force. But the force available was only 500.

Assistant solicitor general Chetan Mittal, appearing for enforcement directorate, told the court that it was essential to catch hold of big traffickers to curb the menace and it was only possible if their properties were ordered to be attached.

