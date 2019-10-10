e-paper
HC tells Ludhiana CP to act on building inspector’s complaint

The building inspector had, on September 4, accused the RTI activist Paramjeet Singh of threatening, eve-teasing and raising obstacles in her duty.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Following a petition (criminal miscellaneous) filed by a woman draftsman-cum-building inspector over the alleged inaction of the police department against a right to information (RTI) activist allegedly threatening and eve-teasing the inspector, the Punjab and Haryana high court, while disposing of the petition, directed the commissioner of police (CP) Rakesh Agrawal to take action on the complaint as per law.  

The building inspector had, on September 4, accused the RTI activist Paramjeet Singh of threatening, eve-teasing and raising obstacles in her duty. She had forwarded a complaint to MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar demanding an FIR against the activist, stating that Paramjeet was pressuring her for taking action against buildings for his (Paramjeet’s) vested interests.  

Brar had forwarded the complaint to the commissioner of police on September 6, seeking action on the complaint. 

Citing no action being taken by the police department against the activist, the inspector filed a petition in the high court. The state of Punjab, through the department of home affairs and jails department of home affairs and jails, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, commissioner of police and RTI activist Paramjeet Singh were made parties in the case.  

Meanwhile, Paramjeet Singh refuted the allegations levelled against him. He said he had filed a petition in the high court against the failure of the MC in taking action against an illegal building in Block 27 (Atam Nagar area) and the court had ordered the MC to take action against the building.  

Now the building branch is trying to pressurise him by raising baseless allegations, said Paramjeet Singh.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:17 IST

