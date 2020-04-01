Health staff, patients need no curfew passes in Punjab; banks to stay open

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 00:33 IST

The health department staff, doctors and regular patients in Punjab will no longer require curfew passes, while banks and ATMs will be allowed to operate throughout the week, while adhering to Covid-19 protocols under the revised guidelines issued by the state government on Tuesday.

The new guidelines were issued by the state home department, following review of coronavirus preparedness with the group of ministers (GoM) by chief minister Amarinder Singh, said a government spokesperson. The guidelines are aimed at streamlining systems in public interest while ensuring compliance.

According to the new instructions, the district magistrates (DMs) have been asked to extend the curfew up to April 14.

While the relaxations already granted would continue, the post offices and courier services have additionally been allowed to operate under the fresh guidelines. Banks and ATMs have been allowed to operate for the whole week as against two days a week allowed earlier, provided social distancing norms are maintained.

Employees of the health and medical education departments have been now permitted to work on the basis of their identity cards and would not be required to carry curfew passes, said the spokesperson.

Similarly, all the doctors of private hospitals, nursing homes and diagnostic laboratories will be allowed to work without curfew passes on the basis of their photo ID cards issued by the Punjab Medical/Dental Council or Indian Medical Association. Other employees of private nursing homes would be granted bulk curfew passes on the request of the administrator of the hospital concerned.

Patients would now be allowed to visit all hospitals, nursing homes and diagnostic laboratories, on the basis of patient cards/prescription slips. New patients would be allowed movement against e-pass. However, serious patients would be allowed to go to hospitals without any pass or cards.

PEOPLE COMING FROM OTHER STATES TO BE QUARANTINED

Any person entering Punjab from other states will need to be home quarantined, if asymptomatic, and hospital quarantined or to be kept in isolation ward, if symptomatic, as per the guidelines of the health department, the government spokesperson said.

The guidelines further stipulate that the drug-dependant persons will be allowed to visit outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT)/de-addiction centres on the basis of the prescription slip/cards issued by the clinic. The district authorities have also been instructed to ensure strict adherence of protocol for foreign travellers as already applicable.