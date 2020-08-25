e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Heavy rain forecast in HP with severe weather warning for Aug 26, 27

Heavy rain forecast in HP with severe weather warning for Aug 26, 27

Rain likely to continue throughout the state till August 31 with heavy downpours at isolated places and light to moderate showers in other areas.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The met department has forecast heavy rain for Himachal Pradesh till August 31.
The met department has forecast heavy rain for Himachal Pradesh till August 31.(HT photo)
         

Shimla Heavy rain was forecast in Himachal till the end of the month by the state meteorological department, which also issued a yellow warning indicating severely bad weather for Wednesday and Thursday.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places on Monday morning.

Rain was likely to continue throughout the state till August 31, said Met department head Manmohan Singh, with heavy downpours at isolated places and light to moderate showers in other areas.

No significant changes were observed in temperatures during the last 24 hours, he said.

Kangra received 56mm rain on Monday morning, followed by Mandi with 25mm. Dharamshala, Palampur, Paonta Sahib, Solan, Dalhousie, Bilaspur and Kufri had light to very light showers.

Shimla and Kufri had pleasant weather with minimum temperatures at 17.1°Celsius and 18°C, respectively.

Dalhousie too was a cool 19.3°C, but Manali and Dharamshala recorded highs of 27.6°C and 26.6°C, respectively.

Una was warmest at 33.6°C, followed by Bilaspur at 30.8°C.

top news
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
Death toll in Raigad building collapse jumps to 5
Death toll in Raigad building collapse jumps to 5
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
‘Warn Bhushan and close the contempt case’: AG KK Venugopal to SC
‘Warn Bhushan and close the contempt case’: AG KK Venugopal to SC
Clamour grows around postponement of JEE, NEET; Thunberg favours students
Clamour grows around postponement of JEE, NEET; Thunberg favours students
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes India roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes India roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In