High security in Punjab, Haryana ahead of today’s verdict against Ram Rahim in journalist murder case

Ahead of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court’s hearing today, where it is likely to pronounce a verdict against Sirsa dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati’s murder case, police with additional force took out a flag march covering key spots, including Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters, in a bid to maintain law and order.

The march was taken out by Sirsa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Tomar.

As many as 12 police companies have been called in, that include a significant number of women police officials, to control any law and order situation. Sirsa DSP Ravinder Tomar said, “We have laid 14 nakas to keep tabs on any suspicious movement.”

“We are ready to deal with any kind of situation. Deputy commissioner Prabhjot Singh has already imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Special commando force will be deployed as well near the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters,” the DSP added.

Security has been tightened in Rohtak, as well as around Panchkula court where the hearing will take place. Kamaldeep Goel, DCP, Panchkula, told ANI, “There is heavy deployment of police force. Around 500 personnel are deployed around the premises of the court. Heavy barricading has been put in place.”

Victim’s kin hope for justice

Anshul Chhatrapati, elder son of slain journalist Ram Chander said he was hoping that the court would deliver justice as his family had been struggling for the past more than 17 years.

Ram Chander was shot at a point-blank range at his residence in Sirsa on October 24, 2002, months after his newspaper ‘Poora Sach’ published an anonymous letter alleging how women finding solace in the dera as sadhvis were raped by Ram Rahim.

“We continued to take out editions of ‘Poora Sach’ even after my father’s death. Due to

some issues, we discontinued the paper in 2014. My father died on November 21, 2002. The prime accused behind his death was Ram Rahim at whose behest Kuldeep and Nirmal had fired on my father,” Anshul added.

The dera chief is already in jail in rape case, while shooters

Kuldeep and Nirmal, besides former dera manager Krishan Lal, are facing murder charges.

The CBI court had on Tuesday allowed the Haryana Police application that cited law and order problem if Ram Rahim was brought to the court in person for hearing.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 09:11 IST