e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Highest Covid-19 spike in Mohali in two days with 31 cases

Highest Covid-19 spike in Mohali in two days with 31 cases

Of the 31 patients reported positive on Monday, 14 were women and two were minor boys

chandigarh Updated: Jul 13, 2020 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Thirty one persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali on Monday.
Thirty one persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali on Monday.(HT PHOTO/For representation)
         

Mohali recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases for the second day running with 31 testing positive on Monday following 26 cases on Sunday. This takes the district’s count to 423.

Of the 31 patients, 14 were women and two were minor boys.

Those who tested positive included five persons from Kharar, including a man, 82, a woman, 33, and a boy, 11, a 70-year-old man from Dashmesh Nagar and a 51-year-old man from Sunny Enclave.

Others included a woman, 60, and a boy, 4, from Sector 116; a woman, 80, and a man, 59, from phase- 4; a woman, 22, from Kumbra; two women, 67 and 35,from Sector 97; a man, 40, from Balongi, three women, 55, 25 and 20, from Lalru; a woman, 50, from Sector 88; a man, 45, from Phase-3 B2 and another man, 64, from Phase-6.

Six people, including three teenagers: two males, 16, and a female, 17, were among those infected in Peermuchalla in Zirakpur, where a woman, 36, and three men, 20 and 35, also tested positive. Five men, including two 19-year-olds and others aged 45, 50 and 53, were from Avinash Colony in Dera Bassi.

Most of the patients were contacts of other Covid-19 cases and had travel history, said Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali. “We will be taking the samples of all of the family members, but the good part is that most of the patients are asymptomatic and are responding well to the treatment. “

All the patients had been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, he added.

Of the 423 cases, 271 have recovered, 145 are active and seven persons have died.

Hindustantimes
tags
top news
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
‘No logic behind weekend baby pack of lockdown’: Priyanka slams UP govt
‘No logic behind weekend baby pack of lockdown’: Priyanka slams UP govt
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
‘Zero tolerance’: Army chief on ceasefire violations by Pak, terrorists infiltration
‘Zero tolerance’: Army chief on ceasefire violations by Pak, terrorists infiltration
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Felt like Amitabh Bachchan: When Kaif returned home after Lord’s heroics
Felt like Amitabh Bachchan: When Kaif returned home after Lord’s heroics
Watch: Congress leader PL Punia says Sachin Pilot is in BJP, then clarifies
Watch: Congress leader PL Punia says Sachin Pilot is in BJP, then clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In