Himachal government’s intervention saves Jubbal man’s life

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 16:18 IST

The Himachal government’s timely help to an ailing resident stranded in Panchkula may have very well saved the man’s life.

64-year-old Kuldeep Sood of Jubbal depends on an oxygen machine to breathe. However, after the machine broke down amid the lockdown Sood began to suffocate.

The state government helped arrange necessary medicines and an oxygen machine for Sood.

On April 20, the CM also arranged an ambulance free-of-cost for Sood and his family members to ferry them back to Jubbal.

Sood’s family members have thanked the state government and the CM for their timely intervention.