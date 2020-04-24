e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal government’s intervention saves Jubbal man’s life

Himachal government’s intervention saves Jubbal man’s life

The man with severe respiratory ailments was stranded in Panchkula

chandigarh Updated: Apr 24, 2020 16:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Sood’s family members have thanked the state government and the CM for their timely intervention.
Sood’s family members have thanked the state government and the CM for their timely intervention.(HT PHOTO )
         

The Himachal government’s timely help to an ailing resident stranded in Panchkula may have very well saved the man’s life.

64-year-old Kuldeep Sood of Jubbal depends on an oxygen machine to breathe. However, after the machine broke down amid the lockdown Sood began to suffocate.

The state government helped arrange necessary medicines and an oxygen machine for Sood.

On April 20, the CM also arranged an ambulance free-of-cost for Sood and his family members to ferry them back to Jubbal.

Sood’s family members have thanked the state government and the CM for their timely intervention.

top news
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
Centre’s Covid-19 inspection teams rushed to 3 more states
Centre’s Covid-19 inspection teams rushed to 3 more states
LIVE| Doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in country is now 10 days: Health ministry
LIVE| Doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in country is now 10 days: Health ministry
Six coronavirus vaccines in human trials bring hope of early success
Six coronavirus vaccines in human trials bring hope of early success
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
Apple’s first-ever headphones slated for this year, new AirPods for 2021
Apple’s first-ever headphones slated for this year, new AirPods for 2021
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news