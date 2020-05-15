e-paper
Himachal govt urges people to contribute towards Covid response fund

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has been presented cheques towards the response fund from various organisations and individuals

chandigarh Updated: May 15, 2020 19:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(HT Photo)
         

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday urged people of the state to generously contribute towards COVID-19 State Disaster Response Fund.

A government spokesperson said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has been presented cheques towards COVID-19 response fund from various organisations and individuals.

Among major contributors is Baba Balak Nath Trust, Hamirpur, which contributed Rs 5 crore. Others include Himachal Road Transport Corporation, HP State Agriculture Marketing Board, HP Board of School Education, HP State Forest Development Corporation. HP Ex-Serviceman Corporation, Hamirpur, and HP State Co-Operative Bank, Shimla, have contributed Rs 51 lakh each and Indusland Bank Sanjauli Shimla has contributed Rs 50 lakh.

“The state disaster response fund has been created for contributions, donations, voluntary endowment, grants for the purpose to fight COVID-19 pandemic. The state government has urged people of the state to contribute wholeheartedly and generously towards this fund,” the spokesperson said.

