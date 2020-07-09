e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh: SFI protests against UGC, MHRD’s decision to conduct exams

Himachal Pradesh: SFI protests against UGC, MHRD’s decision to conduct exams

During the protest, SFI members burnt a copy of the guidelines issued by the UGC and the MHRD

chandigarh Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday staged a protest at Himachal Pradesh University against the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the ministry of human resource development’s (MHRD) decision to conduct exams.

They demanded that the MHRD and the UGC should reconsider this decision and promote all students.

During the protest, SFI members burnt a copy of the guidelines to express their displeasure. SFI has accused the central government of being incapable of controlling coronavirus spread and said that it was because of this that the educational institutions had to remain closed.

SFI state secretary Amit Thakur said that more than 20,000 cases of Covid-19 are being reported throughout the country every day and if the exams are conducted then crores of students and lakhs of teaching and non-teaching staff will be at risk.

He added that the classes were not being conducted as educational institutions had been shut since the last four months and online classes were being conducted as a ‘formality’.

The decision to conduct examinations is their way to avoid their responsibilities, he added.

Students are not mentally prepared for exams due to the ongoing pandemic and conducting exams in such a situation is nothing but an invitation for a community spread among students, he said.

SFI has also appealed to students to share their opinions and suggestions in an online poll started by them.

