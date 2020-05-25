Himachal’s Covid-19 tally crosses 200 with 12 new cases

chandigarh

Updated: May 25, 2020 11:14 IST

Himachal Pradesh’s tally crossed the 200-mark after twelve more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning.

Six cases were reported from Una, three from Shimla, two from Kangra and one from Hamirpur. The state tally has touched 203, of which 142 are active cases said special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal.

The hill-state also recorded its fourth casualty due to coronavirus after a 72-year-old woman died at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, on Sunday night. The woman was suffering from multi-organ ailments. She had been referred to IGMC from Hamirpur two days ago where she had tested positive for Covid-19. Her family members are en route to Shimla for the cremation.

HOME GUARD TESTS POSITIVE

A home guard, on field duty, was among the six people who tested positive in Una. His source of infection is being traced.

Una deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar said three of the Covid-19 patients had travelled from Mumbai and two from Delhi. Meanwhile, six more cases were reported in Kangra, Shimla and Hamirpur early on Monday.

Three people from Chopal subdivision of Shimla tested positive for Covid-19. They had returned from Mumbai on May 18 in a special train and were quarantined in an institutional facility at Deha in Theog tehsil.

In Kangra, two persons from Dadh village in Palampur subdivision were found positive. They had travelled from Ahmadabad on May 21 and were under institutional quarantine.

One 25-year-old woman from Barsar subdivision of Hamirpur district tested positive. She had travelled from Mumbai with her husband, who had tested positive on May 22.

CASES DOUBLE IN FOUR DAYS

The Covid-19 cases in Himachal have doubled in five days. Himachal had recorded its 100th case on May 20.

It took exactly two months two reach the 100 mark. The first case was reported on March 20. As many as 111 people have tested positive in the last five days.

Himachal Pradesh had witnessed the biggest single-day spike last Thursday with 42 people testing positive for the virus.

EARLY MORNING SPURT

Himachal has witnessed a spurt in Covid-19 cases after May 4 with 169 people testing positive for the virus.

Hamirpur was the worst-hit district with 63 cases followed by Kangra with 53 cases.

Thirty cases have been reported in Una, 20 in Solan, 14 in Chamba, 11 in Mandi, eight in Bilaspur, five in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, and one in Kullu.

As many as 59 people have recovered.

51 MAHARASHTRA RETURNEES SYMPTOMATIC

Fifty-one people who returned to Kangra from Maharashtra on Sunday in a special train have influenza-like illness symptoms.

A total of 1,125 people stranded in Maharashtra and Gujarat arrived in two trains.

Preliminary health screening for the segregation of symptomatic persons was done at the Una railway station.