Chandigarh

History-sheeter held for groping 18-year-old girl at Mauli Jagran

Threatens victim with sexual assault; facing 13 other criminal cases

chandigarh Updated: May 19, 2020 00:30 IST
The victim was strolling near her house when the accused groped her.
The victim was strolling near her house when the accused groped her.(Representative photo)
         

A history-sheeter was arrested for sexually harassing an 18-year-old girl in Mauli Jagran on Sunday. Police said the victim alleged that she strolling near her house, when the accused, Lakhan, 23, groped her.

“He also threatened her of sexual assault if she resisted his attempts of getting close to her,” said a police official. On the girl’s complaint, the Mauli Jagran police station officials booked Lakhan under Sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said he was facing trial in 13 other cases, including attempt to murder, theft and rioting.

