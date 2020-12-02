e-paper
Hosting domestic season: BCCI officials inspects cricket grounds in Chandigarh, Mullanpur

Hosting domestic season: BCCI officials inspects cricket grounds in Chandigarh, Mullanpur

UT Cricket Association and Punjab Cricket Association are expected to jointly host the domestic matches amid the pandemic by creating a secure bio-bubble facility in January 2021

chandigarh Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 06:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Former Ranji Trophy cricketer Subhash Mahajan (right) and UTCA chief Sanjay Tandon presenting a memento to BCCI secretary Jay Shah (centre) at Mahajan Cricket Ground.
Former Ranji Trophy cricketer Subhash Mahajan (right) and UTCA chief Sanjay Tandon presenting a memento to BCCI secretary Jay Shah (centre) at Mahajan Cricket Ground. (HT PHOTO)
         

Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah, accompanied by BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, on Tuesday, visited the Punjab Cricket Association stadium in Mullanpur and the Mahajan Cricket Ground at IT Park for inspection ahead of the curtailed Indian domestic season.

UT Cricket Association (UTCA) and Punjab Cricket Association are expected to jointly host the domestic matches amid the pandemic by creating a secure bio-bubble facility in January 2021.

Shah and Dhumal were accompanied by UTCA and PCA officials at the Mullanpur stadium, which is yet to host first-class cricket. The BCCI duo inspected the ground and other facilities there before visiting the Mahajan Cricket Ground, which had hosted its first Ranji Trophy match last season.

In a communication sent to its 38 regional units, BCCI has sought their opinion on whether they agree to a curtailed season of only Ranji Trophy, only Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, Ranji Trophy and T20, or T20 and Vijay Hazare Trophy ODI tournament. The state units have to revert on this soon.

PCA and UTCA officials had shown interest in hosting the domestic games for the upcoming season when they had visited Dubai for IPL 13 finals and met the BCCI officials. From UTCA, president Sanjay Tandon and joint secretary Yuvraj Mahajan were present during the inspection, while PCA president Rajinder Gupta along with secretary Puneet Bali were present at the Mullanpur stadium.

Sources said the BCCI officials were satisfied with the grounds they inspected in Chandigarh and Mullanpur on their two-day visit.

