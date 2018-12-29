How will we face public if we ally with Congress: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann on Friday rejected any talks with Congress about an alliance while saying his “personal opinion” was that “secular parties” should come together to contest the next Lok Sabha polls in the country.

“There are no formal or informal talks of any alliance with the Congress. The AAP is capable of fighting elections on its own in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Goa and Chandigarh. We are in Opposition in Punjab and the Congress is in power. Have you ever heard of Opposition and ruling party have come together. How will we face people after that,” he said.

WILL CONTEST POLLS IN STATES WHERE BJP CAN BE DEFEATED

The AAP national executive said the party has decided to contest parliamentary polls in the states where the BJP can be defeated and monitor the emerging situation in the country before taking a call on joining the grand alliance.

He said reiterated that no “formal or informal” talks were going on with the Congress for an alliance and the party was capable of contesting elections independently in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Goa and Chandigarh.

On the question of ‘Mahagathbandhan’, Mann said it was his “personal opinion that secular parties should be united”.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 15:21 IST