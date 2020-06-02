e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / HP Cong wants probe by HC judge into ‘corruption’ in medical supplies purchase

HP Cong wants probe by HC judge into ‘corruption’ in medical supplies purchase

Party men submit memorandum to governor Bandaru Dattatreya, threaten mass movement against state government if demands not met

chandigarh Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Congress workers say they do not trust the vigilance investigation into alleged malpractices by the department of health services in purchase of medical supplies.
Congress workers say they do not trust the vigilance investigation into alleged malpractices by the department of health services in purchase of medical supplies.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress functionaries on Tuesday demanded an investigation by a sitting judge into the alleged “high level corruption” in the department of health services in a memorandum submitted to governor Bandaru Dattatreya through the Shimla deputy commissioner.

Members of the District Congress Committee Shimla (Rural) , the Congress legislator from Kasumpti Anirudh Singh, Shimla (Rural) legislator Vikramaditya Singh, Rohru legislator Mohan Lal Bragta said recent developments regarding the purchase of safety equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic had tarnished the image the state.

District Congress Committee president Yashwant Chhajta said “we do not trust vigilance investigation because there is a possibility of involvement of many prominent leaders of the ruling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Resignation of Dr Rajiv Bindal from the post of state BJP president has made this matter more serious and there is possibility of the state government using its influence in the case.”

He said the Congress will launch a mass movement against the state government if investigations are not conducted by a sitting HC judge.

The director of health services was last month arrested on corruption charges by the state vigilance bureau after audio clops surfaced of money being demanded for purchase of medical supplies.

top news
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: Tamil Nadu reports 1,091 new Covid-19 cases, total at 24,586
LIVE: Tamil Nadu reports 1,091 new Covid-19 cases, total at 24,586
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
Explained: Trump’s G7 offer for India, how it may help amid China standoff
Explained: Trump’s G7 offer for India, how it may help amid China standoff
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In