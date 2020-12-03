e-paper
HP govt hiding truth about Covid community transmission: Cong leader

Cancelling the winter session of the assembly reflects government’s desire to avoid uncomfortable questions on the outbreak , alleges All India Congress Committee secretary Sudhir Sharma

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Police personnel block roads to control traffic entering Shimla in efforts to control Covid transmission.  The rise in number of cases is a matter of concern for the government.
Police personnel block roads to control traffic entering Shimla in efforts to control Covid transmission.  The rise in number of cases is a matter of concern for the government.
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hiding the truth about community spread of Covid-19 in the state and cancelling the winter session of the assembly reflects its desire to avoid uncomfortable questions on the outbreak , All India Congress Committee secretary and former minister Sudhir Sharma has alleged.

Sharma, in a statement here, said health services were in a shambles even as Covid fatalities had increased.“The state cabinet’s decision to cancel the winter session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly reflects this government’s incompetence in dealing with the situation.”

More than 200 questions were to be asked about health facilities and related problems during the session. It was important because in the current circumstances when there was community spread of the disease, the government had not revealed plans to deal with the crisis, he added.

It should come out with the truth. Every village in the state had reported a spurt in cases, but the government was running away from its responsibility. Hardly any facility existed for Covid patient management in the state hospitals, the Congress leader alleged.

Even as the elections for municipal corporations had been cancelled, arrangements were being made for panchayat polls. “How will the government ensure that there is no overcrowding at the polling booths? How many staff are to be employed for a smooth election process?”Sharma asked.

“History will remember that during a global pandemic there was incompetent government in the state which was unable to take effective decisions,” he said.

