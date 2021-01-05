HP steps up Covid testing after tourist surge

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 17:50 IST

The Himachal Pradesh health department has stepped up testing for Covid-19 with tourist arrivals breaking 20-year-old records during Christmas and New Year celebrations and after widespread snowfall in the higher reaches.

Though hotel occupancy has gone up to 75%, a welcome change from 15% last year when the Covid-19 lockdown hit the industry hard, the visitor influx raises concerns about an infection spike and other problems.

Traffic jams are frequent, especially on the Kalka-Shimla and Mandi-Manali highways.

Hotel staff tested

“Medical teams have been constantly conducting rapid testing of hotel staff in Shimla and so far only two staff members have tested positive at the government run guest house at Willy’s park. We are trying to keep the sampling rate high to detect as many cases as possible. Hotel owners have been requested to get their staff tested on priority,” said Surekha Chopra, chief medical officer here.

Police data shows that more than 1.4 lakh vehicles entered Shimla town from the barrier at Shoghi during the last 10 days.

The biggest traffic inflow was reported on December 31 for New Year Celebrations with 18,000 vehicles,mainly from Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, entering the city. On January 1, 2021, it was 15,000 after a snowfall forecast.

20-year-old tourist arrivals record broken

Tourism officials also estimate that more than five lakh tourists visited Shimla between December 25 and January 4, 2021, breaking a 20-year-old tourist arrivals record.

High arrivals were also reported from Kullu-Manali, where Rohtang Tunnel has become a biggest attraction, Dharamshala –McLeodganj, Dalhousie, Khajjiar and Kasauli and Chail.

“Tourists are thronging Shimla in large numbers since December 22 because of which the industry is slowly recovering from the huge setback of the total lockdown since March 22, 2020. Hotel owners are ensuring that all standard operating procedures are followed and are providing details of guests to the tourism department. Till now we have not received any news of cases in hotels or restaurants,” said Sanjay Sood, president of the Shimla Hoteliers and Restaurateurs association .

Himachal Pradesh till date has recorded 55,811 Covid-19 infections with 934 fatalities, the maximum in Shimla with 258 deaths followed by 191 in Kangra and 119 in Mandi.

Active cases have come down to 1,646 after while recoveries have reached 53,180 at a rate of 95.3%.

To date, tests have been conducted in the state. The new cases have grown by 0.3% in the last one week.