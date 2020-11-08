HT Chandigarh Our Take: Let’s celebrate a happy but safe Diwali

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:13 IST

The festival of lights, Diwali, is just around the corner, heralding the advent of the winter months and the final months of a gloomy year or annus horribilis, as Queen Elizabeth once famously put it, in which a Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the planet, forcing nations to declare lockdowns, keeping people confined indoors for months, destroying economies and lives.

What is worrying is that despite a brief respite, the Covid-19 tally crossed the 15,000 mark to reach 15,025 in Chandigarh on Saturday, breaching the 100 mark on Friday after the span of one month.

The home ministry’s “unlock” directions have resulted in opening of most services, including restaurants, workplaces – even schools for higher classes earlier this week. So, with the festive and wedding season combined, the rise in Covid numbers comes as no surprise.

In a season where the air quality has also deteriorated because of the drop in temperatures and stubble burning, the UT administration’s decision to ban firecrackers seems to be a move in the right direction. However, with the ban coming just a few days before Diwali could mean huge losses for dealers who have already bought their stock of firecrackers for the season.

At a time when the economy is in the doldrums and the fear of Covid-19 is intensifying again with a second surge very likely, how can Diwali be celebrated in the best way possible?

Should crowds be thronging markets for festival shopping? Should firecrackers be burst? If not, what happens to the stock already purchased by dealers? Stubble burning is still continuing, because of which the Air Quality Index on November 3 and 4 crossed 200 (poor category).

These are critical, unprecedented times. People need to feel positive and celebrate life to keep looking forward to better times, but the Covid threat persists, requiring abundant caution.

This is the time to stop, reflect and take a decision that’s for everyone’s benefit – not for just one person or two.

Question of the Week: Festival dilemma: What’s the best way to celebrate the festive season?

With Covid cases surging and AQI getting worse, how do you plan to celebrate Diwali? Send your responses to chandigarh@hindustantimes.com with your photograph by November 13.