e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / IAF’s Apache combat helicopter makes emergency landing in Hoshiarpur village

IAF’s Apache combat helicopter makes emergency landing in Hoshiarpur village

This is the first such instance in eight months since the IAF inducted eight AH-64E Apache stealth helicopters, capable of firing missiles and rockets, in September last year

chandigarh Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hoshiarpur
Poilce and locals stand near an Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force which made an emergency landing in the fields of Budhawar village in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Friday.
Poilce and locals stand near an Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force which made an emergency landing in the fields of Budhawar village in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Friday.(PTI)
         

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache combat helicopter made an emergency landing in the fields of Budhawar village of Hoshiarpur’s Mukerian sub-division on Friday afternoon, reportedly due to a technical glitch. This is the first such instance in eight months since the IAF inducted eight AH-64E Apache stealth helicopters, capable of firing missiles and rockets, in September last year. The AH-64E Apache is one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the US Army.

Two pilots on board — Flight Lieutenant Anoop and Flight Lieutenant Rajat — are safe. There was no damage to the helicopter, they said.

The choppers are based out of the Pathankot airbase. Sources in IAF said the air force will check the helicopter and then take it back to its base.

Yesterday, a Cheetah helicopter of the IAF had made a precautionary landing due to technical snag on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

(with agency inputs)

top news
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

chandigarh news