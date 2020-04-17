IAF’s Apache combat helicopter makes emergency landing in Hoshiarpur village

chandigarh

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache combat helicopter made an emergency landing in the fields of Budhawar village of Hoshiarpur’s Mukerian sub-division on Friday afternoon, reportedly due to a technical glitch. This is the first such instance in eight months since the IAF inducted eight AH-64E Apache stealth helicopters, capable of firing missiles and rockets, in September last year. The AH-64E Apache is one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the US Army.

Two pilots on board — Flight Lieutenant Anoop and Flight Lieutenant Rajat — are safe. There was no damage to the helicopter, they said.

The choppers are based out of the Pathankot airbase. Sources in IAF said the air force will check the helicopter and then take it back to its base.

Yesterday, a Cheetah helicopter of the IAF had made a precautionary landing due to technical snag on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

