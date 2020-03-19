Amid coronavirus outbreak, IIT Ropar to provide online classes for students belonging to 4 courses

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 01:59 IST

While Panjab University has no plans to hold online classes, Indian Institute of Technology(IIT), Ropar, has announced online courses for students as classes in the college remain suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to IIT Ropar director Sarit K Das, this is the first ever attempt of IIT Ropar to record about 150 courses for B Tech, M Tech, MSc and PhD students.The recorded lectures will be made available using Google Classroom and only be accessible to students registered in a designated course,

he added.

He said that in the first phase the institute will provide students recorded lectures which they can download and watch at their own pace and time. This also includes release of assignments.

On successful implementation of the first phase, the institute will start working on the second phase which will allow students to interact with the faculty and get help with problem-solving.

He said that the lectures would be recorded using screen capturing software. This might include an annotated PowerPoint presentation or a handwritten script created with the help of a tablet. This will be released with synchronised audio.

Keeping in mind the location and access of internet across the nation, the recorded lectures will include only content synchronized with audio and not the video, reducing the size of the file that can be easily accessible by any student sitting at any corner of the nation.

DPS TO BEGIN ONLINE CLASSES

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Public School, Sector 40, is starting online distance learning for students starting with Classes 10 and 12 on Thursday .

In a statement, the school said, “We will be sending interesting activities, links and virtual learning modules to keep the children productively and proactively occupied. Focus will be on creative and critical thinking and learning while having fun.”

“Also, children will remain in touch with the teachers. We want our children, teachers and their families to be safe, yet connected.”