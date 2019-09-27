Illegal de-addiction centre busted in Fatehgarh Sahib

chandigarh

The Fatehgarh Sahib police and administration has busted an illegal drug de-addiction centre at Fatehgarh Neoa village in Khamanon sub-division on Friday. The teams rescued 28 persons who were detained there and arrested one of the person who was running the centre from the spot.

Police said that the accused were operating the illegal centre on pretext of providing religious teaching to youths.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the illegal centre was being run by Jagroop Singh, a resident of Ismailpur village, and Parmjeet Singh, of Manimajra.

Parmjeet was arrested from the spot while Jagroon is absconding. A case has been registered against the accused further investigation has been initiated the case.

“The accused had duped family members of addicts on pretext of giving addicts religious teachings. A complaint was lodge with police in this regard and a raid was carried out at the centre,” the SSP said.

