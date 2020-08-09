IMA Ludhiana docs start Covid centre at Lord Mahavira Homeo College

chandigarh

Doctors of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Ludhiana have set up a Covid care centre at the Lord Mahavira Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital on Hambran Road here.

While inaugurating the centre on Sunday, Punjab cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu thanked IMA Ludhiana and the Lord Mahavira Hospital management for assisting the district administration at “this hour of need”.

Ashu, who was also accompanied by deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and others, said he was talking to private hospitals to take over government hospitals to provide quality healthcare facilities to local residents.

Even though a number of people from other districts were coming for treatment to Ludhiana, Ashu assured the locals that there was no shortage of beds in the city and urged them to visit the nearest hospital if they suspected they had contracted Covid-19.

Dr Sunil Katyal, president, IMA Ludhiana, informed that to start with the Covid centre would have 25 beds, which would be upgraded to 50 beds later.

Specialist doctors, medical officers, nurses, ward boys, technicians, sweepers and other staff had been hired to ensure its smooth functioning, with all expenses paid by IMA Ludhiana. The entire hospital would be sanitised daily and Covid samples would also be taken here, Katyal added.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Sharma said that people from all sections of the society should contribute to help others during the pandemic, He also urged other social organisations to come forward and set up such centres and assured all possible help from the district administration to do so.