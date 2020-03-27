In wake of endemic, 35% Burail jail inmates likely to get parole

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:20 IST

To decongest Burail jail amid the pandemic, around 35 per cent of its inmates are likely to be released on parole for 8 weeks, while under-trails will get interim bails for the same period.

On Thursday, following Supreme Court’s directions, a high-powered committee was constituted to decide on the release of convicts on parole and interim bails.

The panel, headed by executive chairman of district legal service authority (DLSA) justice Jaswant Singh, including principal secretary home department Arun Kumar Gupta, IG prisons Om Veer Singh and CJM-cum secretary DLSA secretary, Ashok Kumar Mann, was called today.

Burail jail, which has a capacity of 1,120, currently houses 1,021 inmates, of whom 420 are convicts, 583 are under-trials and four are minors. 14 inmates are already on parole.

“The committee has decided that of 434 convicts, about 50% (200-225) could possibly get parole. These include some 261 convicts who have never availed parole, while about 146 convicts have already availed parole earlier and their behavior report is also positive. There are 14 convicts currently on parole, and their parole will now be extended further for eight more weeks,” said Mann.

The CJM also made it clear that seven convicts who have a history of parole jumping will not be given the benefit. “Similarly, six foreign nationals will also not get parole. Even those with symptoms of corona will not be released,” Mann added.

As per directions of justice Jaswant Singh, Mann said that each prisoner would undergo a medical test before parole and then again when he returns to jail.

He also said that of 583 undertrials, 146 (60%) have committed petty offences and could be given interim bail for 8 weeks. For that, their counsels must file applications in court after which the duty magistrate would take the decision via video conference. For undertrails who are in jail for petty crimes, the decision will be taken in the post-jail Lok Adalat that will take place inside jail premises.

“Around 35% of them are likely to get benefit,” Mann said.