e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Increase beds for critical Covid patients in Ludhiana dist: MLA Manuke

Increase beds for critical Covid patients in Ludhiana dist: MLA Manuke

Of 761 beds, 90% are reserved for other categories of Covid patients, claim AAP leaders

chandigarh Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
AAP leaders, including Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (third from left), outside civil surgeon’s office where they submitted a memorandum on shortage of beds for Covid patients.
AAP leaders, including Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (third from left), outside civil surgeon’s office where they submitted a memorandum on shortage of beds for Covid patients.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

Raising concern over shortage of beds for level-3 Covid-19 patients in the district, deputy leader of opposition in Vidhan Sabha and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jagraon, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, submitted a memorandum with civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga on Friday.

Alleging that only six out of the 76 beds earmarked for critical patients in the district were available on July 29, Manuke and other AAP leaders demanded that the administration should increase the number of beds for such patients.

The AAP leaders said that there are 761 beds in the district (including 450 in government facilities and 311 in private hospitals) of which 685 have been reserved for level 1 and 2 patients.

“The situation is serious and worrisome as maximum coronavirus cases and covid-related fatalities are being reported from the district. Under these circumstances, shortage of beds for vulnerable patients is a cause for concern. This scenario has resulted in tragic deaths of patients who were in dire need of care but didn’t receive it on time. On July 24, a 45-year old businessman was in need of critical care but couldn’t avail it as there were no beds available in Dayanand Medical College and hospital. He was later taken to the civil hospital where he succumbed to the disease,” Manuke said.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “The administration is already working to increase the number of beds in the district. While DMC hospital is increasing its capacity with 150 more beds, the facility is also being arranged at Lord Mahavira Homeopathic College in Haibowal area. We are working to increase the number of beds for level-2 and 3 patients.”

top news
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
‘Don’t want to see crooked election’: Trump walks back election-delay tweet
‘Don’t want to see crooked election’: Trump walks back election-delay tweet
Punjab spurious liquor death toll rises to 38, eight bootleggers arrested
Punjab spurious liquor death toll rises to 38, eight bootleggers arrested
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In